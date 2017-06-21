Dean Paul Seifert, age 57 of Miles City, Montana passed away in Billings, MT. on April 13, 2017.

Dean was born on January 17, 1960 to Leland and Hilda Seifert in Marion, Kansas. Dean attended grade school in Marion, and attended high school in Grove, Oklahoma where he graduated in 1978.

Dean loved to draw and read anything he could get in his hands. His love of reading began when he was a little boy before he could actually read. He loved his horses, his dogs, working on the ranch, hunting and being outside in nature. Dean was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of going on an African hunt in 2013. Dean was a life member of the NRA and a live member of Pheasants Forever.

Dean moved to Miles City in 1985 where he was a rancher. He met Sheila Rebich and they were married in 1994. Sheila shared Dean’s love for the dogs and the outdoors.

Dean was preceded in death by his father Leland and brother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife Sheila, mother Hilda Seifert of Marion; brothers Chuck (Gloria) Seifert of Marion, Don (Marilee) Seifert of Coolidge, AZ, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.