City manager enters diversion for DUI arrest in Kansas

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — The Eudora city manager has entered into a diversion agreement for a driving under the influence citation he received in February.

The agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office requires 31-year-old Barack Matite to pay $1,025 in fines and costs, complete 20 hours of community service, complete an alcohol education class and to not use alcohol for a year. If he doesn’t comply with the terms, he could be prosecuted for first-offense DUI.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Matite was arrested Feb. 4. He has been city manager in Eudora since August 2016.

Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin says the incident was unfortunate but the Eudora City Commission still has confidence in this ability to do his job.