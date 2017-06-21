Charming Ranch Home in Coronado Location – 304 Hart Street

Charming Ranch Home in Coronado Location w/ Major Curb Appeal and Open Concept Interior! Nice-Sized Kitchen is Complete with Beautiful Oak Cabinetry, Island, as well as Bar Seating, and Tile Floor. Home holds Many Updates including Stylish Main Bath, Fresh Paint and Newer Windows. Awesome Open Stairway Guides You to the Basement w/ Family Room, Office Area, Large Non-Code Room and Lots of Storage Space. Gorgeous Outdoor Space Features a Private Deck w/ Hot Tub, Patio for Entertaining and Sprinklers with Well to Maintain the Lush Lawn. Won’t Last Long!

