CAC to host senior safety seminar

The Senior Community Advisory Council will host a free half-day seminar on senior safety in the home. The seminar is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday at the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 901 Neal Ave.

The half-day event will feature guest speakers Dr. Dirk Hutchinson, Shane Pearson of the Salina Fire Department, Troy Long of the Salina Police Department and Leslie Eikleberry, executive director of the Saline County Commission on Aging.

“Additionally, a deputy from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to collect unused/unneeded medications for proper disposal,” according to Leslie Eikleberry.

The event will also feature entertainment, prizes and lunch.