C. Robert “Bob” Lindsley, 82, of Salina, passed away at his home June 19, 2017, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Salina, to Robert R. and Della “Fern” Lindsley. He married Barbara DeWar July 25, 1959.

Bob graduated from Salina High School and later from Kansas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He worked for Evans Grain Company in Salina for approximately 40 years, first as an office manager and then a chief financial officer. After Evans Grain was purchased by Koch Industries, he and Barbara moved to Wichita. He worked for Koch for six years and then retired. Bob and Barbara moved to Overland Park and lived there until her death in 2012. They had two daughters, Jill Alderman and Joy Fredericks. On March 16, 2013, Bob married Darlene Harris, a former college friend.

Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church, Salina Rotary Club, Kansas Wesleyan Board of Trustees, and Salina Country Club.

Bob is survived by: his wife, Darlene of the home; daughters, Jill Alderman (Don) of Council Grove, and Joy Fredericks (Bruce) of Atlanta, Ga.; stepdaughter, Lori Payne (Michael) of Wichita; stepson, Bruce Harris (Lisa) of Dallas; grandchildren, Chad Alderman of Kansas City, Mo., Taylor Alderman of Manhattan, Ali and Mary Fredericks of Atlanta, Ga., Mikala Deck (Brandon) of Newton, and Gracie Harris and Eva Harris of Dallas; brother, and Nick Lindsley of Longmont, Colo..

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First United Methodist Church, Salina. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Kansas Wesleyan University, or American Cancer Society, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth, Salina, KS 67401.