Benefit at SES to help mother battling cancer

A benefit raffle has been scheduled for 4 p.m. this Friday to raise money for medical expenses for Jamie Kempke, a mother of two who is battling cancer. The benefit will be held at Southeast of Saline, 5056 E. Kansas Highway Four.

“They had the house fire last May and lost everything and now she is fighting for her life,” Kaisha Edgerle said.

Raffle items include quilts, baskets to restaurants, shops stores, furniture, buckets filled with fun items for boys and girls, art, Rolling Hills Zoo passes, tickets to the Museum of Osteology and more.

Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks are available by donation. “Over 20 vendors with cash and carry or ordering options and they are donating profits,” Edgerle said.