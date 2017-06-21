Hillsboro- Amanda A. Marler, age 37, passed away Monday, June 19 in Wichita. She was born January 25, 1980 in Chanute, Kansas the daughter of Emory and Michelle Parrish Overlin. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1998.

She was married to Kevin Marler on June 30, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Hillsboro where she had worked at Casey’s convenience store and the Odds ‘n Ends store. She was a member of the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Amanda had experienced some serious health issues in the last few months.

She was preceded in death by her father, children Lily Marler and twins Corey and Mattie Marler.

She is survived by her husband Kevin, daughters Katie and Trinity all of the home, her mother Michelle Overlin of Hillsboro, a brother Chris of Winfield, a sister Sandy Overlin of Hillsboro, and many other family members and friends.

The celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. The committal service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Marion Cemetery. Visitation will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 300 S. Prairie Point, Hillsboro.