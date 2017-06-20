USGS: 2 earthquakes reported in Kansas on Monday

BUTLER COUNTY – Another small earthquake shook Kansas Monday evening.

The quake just after 10p.m. measured a magnitude 2.6 and was centered three miles south of Rose Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the second quake in Kansas Monday and the 12th quake in the state in June.

A quake just after 2a.m. Monday measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered 6 miles northwest of Mankato in Jewell County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quakes.