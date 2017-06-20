Suspect accused in I-70 shooting jailed in Nebraska

DAWSON COUNTY, NE- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who allegedly shot at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on I-70 on Monday evening.

Deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard Lee Gathercole, 39, from Arizona, according to KHP trooper Tod Hileman.

Gathercole reportedly fired a weapon at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop just after 6p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 at the Edson exit in Sherman County.

The trooper was not injured, according to Hileman.

Authorities were looking for a dark, possibly flat black Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, with New York tags, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s vehicle was located in Rawlins County and the suspect was believed to have stolen a Green F-150 Pickup and had been spotted in Nebraska just prior to the arrest, according to the Sherman County Sheriff.

Details on exact charges and bond were not available early Tuesday from Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber.