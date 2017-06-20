Stolen truck and trailer recovered, arrest made

Salina Police arrested 54-year-old Keith Loudermilk last night in connection with an auto theft that occurred at a construction site Sunday afternoon.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said Charles Maltbie, Tescott, reported that his 2008 Dodge Ram was stolen sometime between 3:55 and 5:15 p.m. on June 18. Maltbie’s black two-axle PJ trailer was hooked to the truck.

The truck was parked at a construction lot on the 1900 block of North Ninth. Sgt. Feldman said a miniature refrigerator and three air conditioning units were stolen with the trailer. Those items helped lead police to Loudermilk, Sgt. Feldman said.

Authorities located the truck and trailer on the 800 block of North Second Street yesterday evening. The vehicle was not damaged but the mini-fridge and AC units were missing.

Sgt. Feldman said an officer went to Salina Iron and Metal Co., 312 N Fifth, to follow up on the case. Loudermilk had allegedly sold the stolen items earlier that day, leading to his arrest Monday night.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail early this morning for criminal damage to property, burglary, felony theft, possession of an opiate and possession of drug paraphernalia.