Sidney “Sid” Sizemore, 53, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born February 15, 1964 in Franklin, Indiana, the son of Sidney and Elsie (Green) Sizemore.

On October 8, 1992 he was united in marriage to Nicole Mason in Clarksville, Tennessee. Sid was a Bronze Star recipient, having served 22 years in the US Army and retiring at the rank of Staff Sergeant. At the time of his passing, Sidney was the shipping and receiving manager for Exline Manufacturing.

Sid is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nicole; his two daughters Shelbie Sizemore of Abilene, Danielle Leturgez of Whitehead, Indiana; son Chad Lucas of Morgantown, Indiana; one brother and three sisters. He was preceded in death parents and his brother.

Sid has been described by those who knew him as a fun and good natured friend who would and could turn any mundane activity into a party. A fervent patriot, his devotion to his country surpassed his service in the Army, and he dedicated a great deal of his time and effort to serving other veterans. Beyond leading soldiers, Sid mentored countless youths both in outdoor skills and in life skills. He loves his family, his home, his country, and everything rustic. Admired and respected by so many, Sid will be greatly missed.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Sid will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Main Post Chapel on Ft. Riley, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. The family asks that memorials be given to Minneola Youth Hunt, C/O Centera Bank, P.O. Box 67, Minneola, Kansas 67865 or may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.