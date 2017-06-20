The Salina Post

Salina man arrested for sex crimes

by

Kyle N. Morris

A third party report led Salina Police to 27-year-old Kyle N. Morris, who has been accused of sexual contact with a minor.

A police spokesperson said that their investigation uncovered multiple sexual encounters between Morris and a 15-year-old female. The encounters were said to have happened between April and June 15 at a residence in South Salina.

Morris, Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday for aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, indecent solicitation of a child and rape.

The police spokesperson said that all of the charges stem from the same case.

