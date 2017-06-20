A third party report led Salina Police to 27-year-old Kyle N. Morris, who has been accused of sexual contact with a minor.
Salina man arrested for sex crimes
A police spokesperson said that their investigation uncovered multiple sexual encounters between Morris and a 15-year-old female. The encounters were said to have happened between April and June 15 at a residence in South Salina.
Morris, Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday for aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, indecent solicitation of a child and rape.
The police spokesperson said that all of the charges stem from the same case.
Comments
Hangemhigh says
Tall tree, short rope.
SMDHSALINA says
Agree….
Al Nonymous says
Following the Democratic example…
m win says
What does politics have to do with this story????? Really