Police respond to increase in violent crime in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Manhattan are using social media to calm fears after recent weeks of violent crime.

The Riley County Police Department wrote “We’ve had a noteworthy couple of weeks here in Manhattan. A murder, attempted murder, and shooting have left many on edge. We hear you, and understand your fear, anger, and confusion. We have made an arrest in the murder, and have suspects in the other 2 cases. Please be patient, as these investigations can take a long time to be conducted properly.”

On May 25, police arrested 38-year-old Steven Harris and his girlfriend for an alleged murder in Manhattan. They were found in a Wichita motel.

On June 15, police found a man in the 1000 Block of Fremont Street with critical stab wounds.

On Sunday June 18, police reported a shooting at Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan. Two people were wounded. Neither required hospitalization.

Police said, “We have heard those seeking for ways to protect themselves and their communities. The answer, while not glamorous, has been shown to be effective. Get in the habit of locking the doors of your vehicles and houses, and if you see something, say something.

If you know someone who has been talking about hurting others, has shown a propensity for violence, or if you’ve seen a violent act that you know hasn’t been reported to police, give us a call. These actions tend to lead to more violence, and the cycle continues and escalates. In nearly all cases of violent crimes, the victims are known to each other. In many past instances, here and nationally, people described a troubling pattern of escalation but never reported it, until it was too late. Help us break that cycle.

We will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Riley County, and keep it a place that people are proud to call home.”