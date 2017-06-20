Over 170 citations issued during Click It or Ticket

The Salina Police Department issued over 170 seatbelt citations during their annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

The campaign is part of the Special Traffic Enforcement Program and ran from May 22 to June 3. During the STEP campaign, officers conducted seatbelt checks on foot at designated intersections. According to Sgt. Brent Rupert, 171 seatbelt violations were issued and over 30 other citations were written.

Two arrests were also made; one for impaired driving and another for driving while suspended. A total of 187 vehicles were stopped.