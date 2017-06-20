Nancy Dolezal, 69, passed away Monday, June 19th, 2017, at her home in Downs, KS. Nancy was born October 29, 1947, in Elizabeth, CO, daughter of Keith and Warreen (Blanchard) Wilkinson. As a small child, the Wilkinsons moved to a farm in Republic County, KS. Nancy attended schools in Agenda, KS, and graduated with the class of 1965. Later that same year, Nancy married the love of her life – and neighbor from the adjoining farm – Dale Dolezal. Nancy and Dale were united in marriage on October 10, 1965, in Agenda, KS. The couple moved to Downs, KS, in 1966, and had 3 children – Dale Lee, Jr., Christopher, and Haley Jo.

In addition to raising their 3 children, Nancy also had various jobs in Downs. Shortly after moving to Downs, Nancy was a waitress at the Downs Cafe. She enjoyed many years serving customers with a smile on her face and was even known to be quite the prankster. In the mid 1980’s, Nancy began working as a custodian for Downs Schools. She was liked by many and students have fond memories of Nancy. Prior to retiring in 2014, Nancy enjoyed cooking for the patrons of Myer’s Sporting in Downs.

Those that knew Nancy, knew she had a slight cow-collecting addiction. She took pride in her collection and often had visitors bring her new ones to add to it. Nancy was also a very proud Mom to her 3 children, supporting them in every aspect of their lives, especially sports. Nancy loved her grandkids passionately and bragged about them often. To them, Nancy was known as Mooma.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dale Sr., of the home, Dale Lee Jr. (Dawn) Dolezal of Mankato, KS, Christopher (Chandis) Dolezal, of Coats, KS, Haley (Justin) Dannenberg, of Kearney, NE, grandchildren, Rylee, Cooper, and Brenna Dolezal, step-grandchildren, Kaden Dannenberg, Gracie Divine, Josiah and Matthias Hunter, sisters, Kay (Larry) Raskopf, of Peabody, KS, Karen (John) Trecek, of Kansas City, MO, and Barb (Rod) Arbuthnot, of Mahaska, KS, and honorary son, Kelly Knouf of Downs, KS.

Nancy was known by many, but to those closest to her she was a loving, caring Mom and Mooma, and a loyal friend. She could also be described as stubborn, sarcastic, funny, welcoming, giving, and amiable. Nancy was loved and will be missed by many.

There will be no service. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will occur at a later time.

The family requests memorials to Cancer Center of KS, 600 S Santa Fe, Ste. E, Salina, KS 67401.