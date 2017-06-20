Potwin- Linda Ravenscraft, 75, passed with her son and daughter by her side June 19, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Linda was born June 12, 1942 in Newton to Elvin and Hattie (Ullum) Long. She graduated from Potwin High School in 1960. In 1964 she and Jerry Ravenscraft were married. She was employed and retired from Norcraft Co. in Newton.

Linda is survived by her mother Hattie Long of Whitewater, son Dan Ravenscraft of Whitewater, daughter Lora Ravenscraft of Potwin, brother Lonnie Long of Andover, sister LaVon Tetrick of El Dorado, grandchildren Cory Beck and Eric Ravnenscraft of Potwin and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Linda in death are her father, husband Jerry Ravenscraft, brother Lamont Long, infant brother Monty Joe Long, brother in law Gene Tetrick and her golfing buddy Marge.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Potwin Christian Church in Potwin. Interment will be at the Whitewater Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be 6 -8 p.m. Thursday the 22nd at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. Memorials in Linda’s name can be made to the Potwin Christian Church or Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton in care of the funeral home.