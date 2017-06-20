The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Feds: Kan. gift card rule reduces competition, harms home buyers

by Leave a Comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division says a proposed Kansas rule barring real estate brokers from offering gift cards would reduce competition and cause “significant harm” to the home buyers.

The federal government doesn’t often weigh in on Kansas real estate regulations and its letter comes as the Kansas Real Estate Commission considers public comments.

Wisner says Monday’s public hearing on it lasted less than an hour during which commissioners heard from speakers “various tones of opposition.”

Kansas law prohibits real estate brokers from offering “rebates” on part of a broker’s commission. The Justice Department says Kansas brokers are now able to compete by offering home buyers gift cards redeemable at retailers such as home improvement or furniture stores.

The commission will take up the issue at its Aug. 21 meeting.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *