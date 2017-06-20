HERINGTON – DONNA M. CARLSON, 71, former resident of Wichita, died Tuesday, June 20th, 2017, at St. Luke’s Living Center, Marion. She was born on February 2nd, 1946, at Herington, the daughter of Winfred T. and Dorothy M. (Stegeman) Carlson.

Donna wrote technical manuals for computer operations in Wichita for many years. When she lived in Houston, Donna owned and operated a computer store; and after she sold her computer store Donna went to Kansas City School of Art to learn a new trade. She moved to California where she made pottery and numerous art collections prior to moving back to Kansas. She graduated from Centre High School with the class of 1964.

She is survived by her sister Darlene Carlson (husband-Glenn) of Lincolnville, her brother Derald Carlson of Lawrence, two (2) nephews: Noel Lucero and Edward Lucero (wife-Treena), a great nephew Kennedy Lucero, and a great niece Delaney Lucero.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family is planning a private inurnment at a future date.

Memorials to the donor’s choice in Donna’s memory; and may be sent to the Zeiner Funeral Home – Herington Chapel, 404 S Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.