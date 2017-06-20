Crews extinguish hay fire at intersection in North Salina

Authorities are still unsure as to what caused a load of hay on a flatbed trailer to ignite yesterday evening.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of North and Ohio around 5:30 p.m. Monday after a semi driver reported that his load of hay was on fire. According to Fire Marshal Roger Williams, the driver unhooked the trailer and drove to a nearby lot, keeping him and the truck safe.

Williams said it took a while for crews to get the fire under control because hay will continue to smolder and rekindle. Fire crews then enlisted the help of the city, who pushed the hay off the trailer with a front loader. The hay was then scooped into a dump truck for disposal.

The hay was being delivered to Orscheln Farm and Home, located at 360 N. Ohio, according to Fire Marshal Williams. Information on where the load was coming from was not available but the driver was about a block from his destination.