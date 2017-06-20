Claude L. Humphrey, 84, of Salina, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017. He was born July 12, 1932 in Henderson, TX.

He was an owner and operator of Humphrey Janitorial Service for many years.

Claude was preceded in death by his wife; Juanita R, Humphrey, 2015, and son; Raymond Humphrey, 1994.

Survivors include: sons; Allen Humphrey (Carmela) of Lawrence, Alfred Humphrey (Kris), Richard Humphrey; Ralph Humphrey (Jeaneen) and two daughters, Christina (Jefferson Bennett) and Claudette Humphrey, all of Salina, 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and a sister; Jewell Phillips of Grand Prairie, TX.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 4 pm to 7pm at 325 N. Santa Fe. Food and refreshments will be served.

Memorials may be made to the Allie Saum Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Roselawn, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.