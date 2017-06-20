The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Candidate announces run for governor as GOP’s anti-Brownback

by Leave a Comment

Jim Barnett-courtesy photo

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas legislator who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2006 is running for the office again.

Former state Sen. Jim Barnett is appealing to Republican voters who are upset with GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and his now-ended tax-cutting experiment.

The 62-year-old Barnett is a Topeka physician and is launching his campaign for the Republican nomination with a Tuesday morning announcement in his hometown. He planned stops in eight other cities over two days.

Barnett said during an interview that bipartisan legislative majorities showed courage in overriding Brownback’s veto of a measure that will increase income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years. The new law rolls back past tax cuts championed by the governor.

He also supports expanding the state’s Medicaid health coverage for the poor.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *