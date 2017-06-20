Barbara Lou Kasl, daughter of Ervin H. and Rozelle (Howell) Kleveland was born on April 6, 1940 in Belleville, KS and departed this life on June 16, 2017 at the age of 77 years at the Blue Valley Lutheran Nursing Home in Hebron, NE.

Barb graduated from Chester High School in 1958 and then from Lincoln School of Commerce in 1959. On March 10, 1960 Barb was united in marriage to Donald L. Kasl. She was baptized in the Church of Christ, where she was a member for many years. She was a current member of the Chester United Methodist Church. Barb was a chartered member of the LEO Club, Chester Woman’s Club, Bridge Clubs, an officer of the Chester Cemetery Board and served as the treasurer of the CHB Alumni for 25 years.

Barb loved her family and always had a special place in her heart for all children. She loved playing practical jokes and loved to shop. She truly enjoyed buying silly gifts “just for fun”. Her and Don loved to go country cruising. Barb loved to play cards and taught her children & grandchildren how to play card games at an early age.

Barb’s greatest joy was having her family near and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Barb was an excellent cook. She was a care taker of her grandmother, her parents and other people in the community. Barb wasn’t a seamstress but make all of her grandchildren a baby quilt and numerous Halloween costumes that are still being worn by her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her 5 daughters: Dawn (Raymond) Wit of Chester, Sheila (Stan) Wissel of Bennet, Lisa (Bob) Davis of Beatrice, Audra Kasl of Courtland, KS and Coleen (Jim) Cherney of Chester. Fifteen grandchildren: Tyler, Jacob & Trevor Wit; Colby, Taylor & Emilee Wissel; Siteena, Kamal & Aliyah Ebrahim; Stetson, Dalton & Savanna Junek; Maurica Burns, Dakota & Noah Cherney. And, 10 great-grandchildren: Grace & Lillian Wit; Jordi & Jentry Wit; Trindon & Brinley Wit; Rori Kelly, Adalee, Augustus & Josephine Wissel. Two brothers: Steve (Sharol) Kleveland of Hastings, NE and James (Jackie) Kleveland of Glenwood, IA . Two sisters: Charlotte Gonzales of Beatrice, NE and Ramona (Max) Mumford of Omaha, NE and sister-in-law, Kathy Kleveland, Chester, NE and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents Shorty & Rozelle Kleveland; brother, Charles Kleveland and brother-in-law Tony Gonzales.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chester United Methodist Church conducted by Pastor Young Je Kim. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chester, NE. Memorials may be given to family choice.

Friends may call on Monday, June 19, 2017, from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM.

