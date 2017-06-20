Marion- Aileen V. Hanschu, age 91, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Luke Hospital, Marion. She was born July 3, 1925 at Hope, Kansas the daughter of Ernest and Minnie Hill Bird. She was raised in rural Dickinson County and graduated from high school at Chapman.

On May 4, 1947 she was married to Theodore Hanschu. They made their home on the farm for 29 years. For five years Aileen taught rural school. In 1976 they moved to Marion and Aileen worked as a cook at the Marion Elementary School and she also did house work for many folks.

She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion where she was involved with Sunday school and Bible School, she played piano and organ and helped with mission projects.

Her hobbies included reading and quilting. She made many quilts for her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, a son Steven, and brothers Lowell and Kenneth.

She is survived by a daughter Linda Bradley and husband Wayne of Topeks, daughter in law Beth Hanschu of Emporia, brother in law Leonard (Joyce) Hanschu Harlingen, Tx., sisters in law Carol Bird of Berryton, Ks., and Opal Bird of Topeka, Ks., 4 grandchildren Scott (Katy) Bradley, Wendy Bradley, Matthew (Amanda) Hanschu, Jared Hanschu, 3 great grandchildren Scottie Ray Bradley, Damion Bradley, Dakota Bradley, 2 great great grandsons Logann Bradley and Chrystian Ward.

The service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion. Interment will be at the Lewis Cemetery at Ramona, KS. Visitation will be 6:30 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A memorial fund has been established with the church in care of the funeral home.