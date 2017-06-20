Richard Dean Bretton, 58, Tescott, formerly of Minneapolis, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Wichita. He was born April 10, 1959 in Plainville to Irwin Dean and Marie (Holloway) Bretton.

The family moved to Minneapolis when Richard was a young child. He graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1977. On March 16, 1984 Richard and Rita Steinbrock were united in marriage in Salina. Richard was an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Deland.

Survivors include his wife, Rita; daughter, Darci Hurtig (Bill); grandsons, Brody and Brock Hurtig; mother, Marie Bretton; siblings, Jerry Bretton (Nadine), Betty Gibson (Rusty), and Nancy Kiefer (Paul); and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 24 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Fair Association and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.