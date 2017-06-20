2 flown to hospital in Denver after NW Kan. SUV, semi crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 4:30 Tuesday in Cheyenne County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Timothy D. Roeder, 26, Colby, was southbound on Kansas 27 just south of the Nebraska state line.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the fourth axle of a Freighliner semi.

Roeder and the semi driver Efren L. Caballero-Rios, 52, Denver were transported to Swedish Medical Center in Denver. They were both properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.