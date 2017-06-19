W. Kan. crash that killed man in cross-country bike race under investigation

LEOTI –Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a fatal Saturday night accident that killed a California man as he biked across Kansas during a cross-country race.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Eric Fishbein, of San Luis Obispo, California, was killed just after 10 p.m. when a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Jessica Isabel Carrasco, 25, Hays, hit the bicyclist from behind on Kansas 96 eight miles east of Leoti.

Fishbein was competing in the 4,300-mile Trans Am Bike Race, which began June 3.

Authorities have not filed any charges. The investigation includes a number of factors including the equipment that was on the bike and the fact that it was dark, according to Lt. Brent Hemken with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

In Kansas, bicycles are allowed to travel in the same lane as cars. This accident happened in the lane of

travel, according to Hemken.

Carrasco and a passenger Jesus Antonio Castillo, 27, Scott City, were transported to the Wichita County Hospital.

A 2-year-old in the Honda was not injured.