USGS: Another earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A small earthquake shook north-central Kansas early Monday.

The quake just after 2a.m. measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered 6 miles northwest of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported three quakes in Jewell County last week. They measured 3.1-3.9.

This is the 11th quake in Kansas this month.

The USGS reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.