Two vehicles, trailer stolen Sunday

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that two vehicles and a trailer were reported stolen Sunday.

Jose Huasco, 21, reported his 2010 blue Chevy Malibu stolen Sunday morning. Sgt. Feldman said that the vehicle was parked at a residence on the 1200 block of North Seventh when it was taken sometime between 2:30 and 10:46 a.m. on June 18.

The vehicle’s Kansas plate reads 957-JCG. It was valued at $12,500.

A 2008 white Dodge Ram with a black two axle PJ trailer were reported stolen that same afternoon. Sgt. Feldman said that the truck was stolen from 1949 N. Ninth, sometime between 3:55 and 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The truck and trailer belonged to 50-year-old Charles Maltbie, Tescott. According to Sgt. Feldman, Maltbie was working a construction project at that location. He also reported that a mini-fridge and three air conditioning units were stolen with the trailer.

The truck’s Kansas plate reads 627 501. The total loss was estimated at $15,000.