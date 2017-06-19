The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Report: Kansas wheat harvest on track this year

by Leave a Comment

Report: 2017 Kansas wheat harvest on track- photo KansasWheat.org

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is mostly on track compared to this time a year ago.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated on Monday that 22 percent of the wheat in the state has been cut. That is the same progress at this point a year ago and near the 25 percent average — despite widespread rains this past week that slowed the harvest.

Harvest activity has begun across much of the state. The exceptions are in the northwest and west-central parts of Kansas where cutting has yet to start.

The agency reports harvest is about 48 percent finished in south-central Kansas and 62 percent completed in southeast Kansas. It is just ramping up in north-central Kansas where 7 percent of the wheat has been harvested.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *