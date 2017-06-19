Police: Kansas shooting victim caught in crossfire of gang gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting and asking the public for help to find suspects.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a strip mall parking lot in the 3900 Block of East 13th Street, according to Lt. Todd Ojile during Monday’s police briefing. A 25-year-old man and his friends were there to buy cigarettes.

While the man was waiting in a pickup truck, two groups of unknown black men at opposite ends of the parking lot pulled guns and shot at each other, according to Ojile.

Police believe the victim who was shot numerous times was caught in the crossfire. An autopsy was conducted on the victim Monday.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

In addition to the victim, numerous cars, businesses and a residence were also hit by over twenty shots that were fired.

Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.