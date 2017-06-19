Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged terror threat on Facebook

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged terror threat charges.

Just after 11:30p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 Block of South Sedgwick for a reported suicidal person, according to Monday’s police briefing.

Sedgwick County dispatch had reported receiving multiple calls on what appeared to be a threat of terror via social media.

The investigation led police to a business in the 10,000 Block of East Kellogg. Officers contacted 28-year-old Brendon May at the business. They arrested May without incident. He was booked into jail on one count of terroristic threat.

Police said that the threat on Facebook was not specific to a targeted area but a listed event that he claimed was going to occur. May only had a bb gun and not the weapons mentioned in the Facebook post.

Police thanked the public for help with notification about the alleged threat. Police heard from as far away as Australia on the threat.