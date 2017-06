SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home-invasion and searching for a suspect.

On Sunday, police responded to report of a disturbance at a residence in the 100 Block of NE 24 Highway, according to a media release. Upon arrival, police found a man with life threatening injuries from a home invasion.

Emergency Crews transported the victim to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.