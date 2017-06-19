Police investigate shooting at Manhattan shopping center

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Riley County Dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd (Blue Hills Shopping Center) that is believed to have occurred sometime around 2:00-2:30a.m., according to a media release.

The number of victims and extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to please call police 785-537-2112 or call Crimestoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.