Lucy Louise Padilla, 54, died June 17, 2017, at Hospital District 1 of Rice County. She was born October 31, 1962 in Clayton, New Mexico, the daughter of Aber Asbell and Eloisa Maynes Ortiz. Lucy graduated from Clayton High School, Clayton, New Mexico. She has lived in Lyons since 1993, formerly of Ulysses, KS. Lucy was employed at Ferguson’s Production as a plastic assembler. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyons. On October 17, 1981, Lucy was united in marriage with Abel Padilla in Stinett, TX. He survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Josh Padilla of Derby, KS; daughter, Vanessa Padilla, Lyons; brothers, John Padilla, Ernie Ortiz and Albert Ortiz; sister, Frances Ortiz; two grandchildren, Diego Cabral and Felix Padilla. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jonathon Asbell; two brothers, George and Eddie Ortiz. Funeral Mass will be 10:30A.M., Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyons with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday June 23rd at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyons with a Parish Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to Lucy Padilla Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.