KWU historian featured in Dickinson Co. program

Kansas Wesleyan University criminal justice historian John Burchill will host Cowboys and Clerics at the Dickinson County Heritage Center at this Saturday. The presentation is part of the Dickinson County Historical Society’s Memories of the Prairie program and will start at 7 p.m. on June 24.

“Back in the days when Wild Bill Hickok might ride his horse into your church service (it did happen in Junction City), the life of a minister was a rowdy affair. This presentation looks into the early years of Kansas clergy and the colorful characters that made up our early faith communities, including gunmen, abolitionists, and temperance movement leaders.”

Burchill is the author of “Bullets, Badges, and Bridles: Horse Thieves and the Societies that Pursued Them.”

The event is free and open to the public. “For more information on the program or how you could help support the preservation of our county’s heritage you may call 785-263-2681 or visit our Facebook page at Dickinson County Heritage Center.”