KU Student-athletes post record-setting semester in classroom

Team GPA Baseball 3.04 Basketball (M) 3.03 Basketball (W) 2.98 Football 2.65 Golf (M) 3.50 Golf (W) 3.39 Rowing 3.21 Soccer 3.23 Softball 3.29 Swimming & Diving 3.59* Tennis 3.14 Track & Field (M) 2.95 Track & Field (W) 3.35 Volleyball 3.09 Combined 3.09* AD’s Honor Roll 4.0 GPA 52 3.00-3.99 GPA 220 Total 272* *Denotes team/department record

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics saw the men’s basketball, men’s golf, tennis and men’s and women’s track & field teams make NCAA postseason appearances in the spring semester, but the record-setting classroom performances of all 470 student-athletes during that time was equally as impressive.

All sports combined for a department-record 3.09 grade-point average (GPA), with a total of 272 student-athletes making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, including 52 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA. The 272 honor roll members equals 60 percent of KU’s student-athletes, with both of those numbers also setting department standards.

Swimming & diving, which scored a program-best 683.5 points at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship to finish second, also recorded a team record in the classroom, leading all Jayhawk teams with a 3.59 GPA.

“This puts an exclamation point on a fantastic season,” swimming & diving head coach Clark Campbell said. “A big thank you to our academic support staff and our team for all of their hard work. Also, congratulations is due for the entire department for its GPA record.”

Men’s golf, which finished third at the 2017 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship and saw senior Chase Hanna take home the individual title, completed the spring semester with the second-highest GPA in the department at 3.50.

“I’m very proud of the team and how hard they worked in the classroom,” men’s golf head coach Jamie Bermel said. “The guys performed well on the golf course and did a great job on the academic side also.”

Eleven of Kansas’ 14 programs – cross country and track and field are combined for recording purposes – recorded GPAs above the 3.0 mark, with women’s golf finishing with the department’s third-highest GPA (3.39), while women’s track & field and softball rounded out the top-five programs with 3.35 and 3.29 GPAs, respectively.

