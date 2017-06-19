KHP: 4 teens hospitalized after Camaro traveling too fast hit a tree

BUTLER COUNTY – Four people were injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Sunday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Lake Vaughn Starnes, 18, Wichita, was driving at Boulder Bluff at El Dorado Lake.

The vehicle was traveling at a speed too great to maintain control. It left the roadway and hit a tree.

Starnes and passengers in the Camaro Kori Dawn Callies, 19, El Dorado; Kati Lynn Barrett, 15, Augusta; Jackson Jay Isom, 17, Ozark, MO., were transported Wesley Medical Center.

The passengers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. The KHP did not have information on whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.