Helen Gladys Evans, 95 died June 18, 2017 at Hospital District # 1 of Rice County, Lyons.

She was born June 29, 1921 at Kingman the daughter of Harvey and Cozzetta Fitzgerald Wells.

She was a longtime Sterling resident and was a retired librarian for the Great Bend School District.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Sterling; Barton County Retired Teachers Association; American Legion Auxiliary; Business Professional Women’s Association;

In 1941 she married Wayne Terrell and they later divorced. In 1965 she married Fayne Evans and he died in August of 1967.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Welch of Wichita, Judy Terell of Topeka and Ellen Evans of Topeka; daughter-in-law Donna Terrell of Alden; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, 2 sons, Gene Evans and Dennis Terrell; a daughter, Patricia Harris; grandson, Corey Welch, 5 brothers, Oliver, Leonard, Bill, Chestley and Homer Wells; 3 sisters, Laura Huffman, Fern Lanham and Lola Frisbie.

Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Sterling with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will take place at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 21st with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sterling Public Library or Sterling United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.