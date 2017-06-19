Gregory Henderson, 70, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, June 18th, 2017 suddenly, at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas.

Greg was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 6, 1947, a son of Hazel Ophelia (Stevenson) and Avery Henderson.

Greg attended Buchanan elementary school, Boswell Junior High and graduated from Topeka High School, Topeka, Kansas.

He was a member of Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church McPherson, Kansas.

He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 in the Vietnam War. he received the NDSM, VSMDL, VCMDL, 2 o/s Bars, DVR Badge w/Bar Expert (M-16) (M-14).

Through the years Greg worked for a tow truck company in Lemon Grove, California, VanGuard Plastics and retired from Chrome Plus as a truck driver both of McPherson.

Greg enjoyed hunting, music and knew every artist from MoTown, watching tv, spending time with his family especially his grandkids.

Gregory Leon Henderson was united in marriage to Joyce Jean Davis Taylor on June 23, 1995 at Memorial Hospital, McPherson, Kansas. The couple established their first home together in McPherson.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 21 years, Joyce Henderson, of McPherson, Kansas; his children, Monique Henderson-Gastelum, of San Diego, California, Suzette Henderson, of Arlington, Texas, Victoria Henderson, of San Diego, California, Therese Henderson, of San Diego, California, Gregory Henderson, Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada, Khristopher Henderson, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Christine Taylor, of McPherson, Kansas, Phylis Taylor-Anderson and her husband Kent, of McPherson, Kansas, and Edna Robinson and her husband Tim, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Charlene King and her husband Rodney, of Grandview, Missouri, Reba Pouncil and her husband Jerome, of Kansas City, Missouri, Larry King and his wife Theresa, of Kansas City, Kansas, Reverend David L. Helm and his wife Ethel, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Burnett, of McPherson, Kansas; his 22 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joan Henderson; brothers, Everett Helm, Jr. and Robert Burnett; 2 great-grand sons, Gregory Taylor and Novelle Taylor, Jr.

Friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 with Pastor James A. Hollis and Pastor Terrell Williams officiating. Military honors will be presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24 both of McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greg Hendrson memorial fund and they can be sent to Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.