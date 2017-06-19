Hillsboro – Erma Koehn, 83, died June 18, 2017 at her residence in Hillsboro. She was born September 6, 1933 to Daniel and Lena (Schmidt) Smith in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She married Marvin Koehn March 8, 1953 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Survivors include: husband, Marvin Koehn of Hillsboro; sons, Karl (Gloria) Koehn of Indianola, Mississippi, Kennard (Patricia) Koehn of Indianola, Mississippi, Keith (Ann) Koehn of Mtn Grove, Missouri; daughter, Susan (Steve) Kahn of Hillsboro, Kansas; 6 brothers and 5 sisters; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church 1 mile West and 1 mile South of Hillsboro. Family will receive guests from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Church. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com