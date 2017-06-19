Employees find handgun at Kenwood Cove

Kenwood Cove employees found a handgun in an unsecured locker last week. After calling authorities, it was determined that the firearm was stolen.

The incident occurred on June 15 at 701 W. Kenwood Park Drive. Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that authorities found identification with the handgun, leading them to 22-year-old Daniel Puckett, Salina. Puckett allegedly stole the .38 caliber Smith & Wesson from a family member.

Puckett was booked into the Saline County Jail for criminal possession of a weapon and theft.

The gun was not loaded.