Dru Daniel Miller, 36, of Gorham, Kansas passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 after a yearlong courageous battle with brain cancer, with his family by his side.

Dru was born July 17, 1980 in Owasso, Michigan, the son of Duane and Donnie Miller. He grew up in Opelousas, Louisiana and graduated from Acadiana Preparatory School. He then attended three years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before graduating from Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations.

Dru met and fell in love with Jenna Stout on the set of the FHSU television station and was united in marriage on September 25, 2004 in Russell. This union was blessed with six children; Conner, Christian, Janessa, Malachi, Matthias and Jenson. They have made their home in Gorham.

Dru was a District Manager for Cochran Chemical Company since 2013. Before that he worked in sales for Rural Tel and NexTech. He was a member of the St. Philomena’s Chapel of Gorham. He served on the Gorham City Council, the Gorham Community Development Association, revived the Gorham Street Dance and was instrumental in the new Gorham City Park. He enjoyed coaching his children’s softball and baseball teams, fishing, and cheering on his beloved New Orleans Saints. He was an avid sports fan. Dru was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and godfather. He was always zealous in his traditional Catholic faith.

Dru is survived by his wife Jenna of the home: children, Conner Miller (11), Christian Miller (10), Janessa Miller (8), Malachi Miller (6), Matthias Miller (4) and Jenson Miller (2); father, Duane Miller of Russell; sister, Micah (Miller) Becker (Ryan) of Russell: In-laws Will & Patti Stout of Natoma; Brothers-in-law Shane Stout, Derek Schutte, and Ryan Becker; Sisters-in-law Mari Jo Stout, Diana Schutte, and Michelle Stout; 7 nieces, 2 nephews, and a nephew on the way. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donnie Miller; brother, David Miller, and nephew and godson, Dyron Schutte.

A Solemn Requiem High Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Gorham Senior Center. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gorham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. A Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday at the Mortuary. A Memorial Fund has been established as Dru Miller Medical Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.