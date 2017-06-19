Delmar Gene “Gene” Lundgren, 86, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 18th, at his residence.

Gene was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 3, 1930, son of the late Ann (Enoch) and Ebin Delmar Lundgren.

Gene served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He also taught History and Drivers Education in Leavenworth, worked as a Field Representative for the Social Security Administration, delivered prescriptions for Key Rexall, and served as an Elder for the Salina Church of Christ.

Survivors include four daughters, Teresa Pope and husband Les, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kathy Underwood and husband Bob, of Topeka, Kansas; Debra Merritt and husband Gary, of Kearney, Nebraska; Jeanie Higgins and husband Gabe, of Salina, Kansas; sister, Mary Ellen Brown and husband Bill, of Palm Bay, Florida. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ty Pope, Shane Pope, Jason Underwood, Jefferson Underwood, Lucas Merritt, Libby Munsell; 4 great grandchildren, Hailey Underwood, Hannah Underwood, Ayden Underwood, and Ezekiel Munsell.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anna (Lindgren) Lundgren; sisters, Marjorie Swenson and Madeliene Shipman.

Gene donated his body to Kansas University School of Medicine.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 23rd at Salina Church of Christ, with Wayne DeWindt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salina Church of Christ (High School Graduate Bible Fund) 1646 N. 9th Salina, Kansas 67401.