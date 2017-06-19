HERINGTON – Darlene F. Sondergard, died Saturday, June 17th, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. She was born June 11, 1923, at Ramona, KS. She was the daughter of Adam and Mary (Schick) Helbach.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, June 21st, 2017, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ramona with Rev. Clark Davis and Rev. Bill Peterson, officiating. Musician for the service will be Lori Moldenhauer. Serving as casket bearers will be the grandchildren; Jamey Dalke, Mary Evans, Brad Pagenkopf, Mike Peterson, Lorie Salts, Sheri Schwab, and Julie Sellmeyer. Burial will follow at the Lewis Cemetery of Ramona. Family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, June 20th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington.

She graduated from Ramona High School with the class of 1941. She married Alfred J. Sondergard, on September 16, 1942, at her parent’s home in Ramona. She worked with her husband in his business for forty some years as bookkeeper and office manager. They had three daughters Karen, Marilyn, and Kaye, and they were very supportive and devoted parents. They retired at the same time but were always going to couples card parties and active members of the Hoedowners Square Dance Club. She liked playing dominos and her dog, Pepper, was her very best friend. She was preceded in death by her husband “Al” on July 13, 2014; a grandson Brian Pagenkopf in 2002; a brother Merlin Helbach during the Korean Conflict; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters Karen Ehrlich (husband-Bob) of Marion, Marilyn Peterson (husband-Jim) of Burdick, Kaye Risser (companion-Lyle Cirkel) of Tecumseh, OK; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ramona; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.