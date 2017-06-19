Combine fire extinguished in northeast Salina

Saline County Rural Fire District #5 responded to the 3000 block of East Stimmel last night for a combine fire.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, 38-year-old Elora Huitt, Longford, was running the combine when it began to overheat. She started to drive the machine to the maintenance vehicle when she saw flames.

Fire crews were called out shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night. Sheriff Soldan said they were able to get the fire under control before it ignited the field.

The blaze caused about $30,000 in damage to the 1991 John Deere 9600. There were no reported injuries.