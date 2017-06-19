Benefit raffle to help Lindsborg family involved in accident

A “Community Strong” benefit raffle will be held at the Ellsworth Pizza Hut at 5:30 p.m. on June 30. The raffle proceeds will be donated to the Scritchfield family, who were involved in a tragic car accident on June 4.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 1990 Chevy 1500, driven by Owen L O’Dell, 15, Lindsborg, was southbound on Kansas 141 seven miles west of Marquette.

The Chevy crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Garrett W. Scritchfield, 30, Lindsborg. The Chevy came to rest facing west on the southbound shoulder and was fully engulfed in flames.

O’Dell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Scritchfield and his family, who were passengers in the Ford, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center. Garrett suffered serious injuries while 30-year-old Kayla Scritchfield and four-year-old Maelah Scritchfield suffered non-critical injuries. According to raffle organizers, 2-month-old Ava was not injured.

“Thank goodness for Ava, she’s only two-months-old and already underwent heart surgery.”

Raffle prizes will include ¼ of a beef, ½ of a hog and Traeger Pellet Grill and Pellets and various items donated by local merchants; “100 percent of the proceeds from this raffle will be donated to Garrett and Kayla Scritchfield.”