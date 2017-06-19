Authorities search for suspect after reported shooting on I-70

SHERMAN COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas are looking for a suspect who reportedly fired a weapon at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop just after 6p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in Sherman County.

The trooper was not injured, according Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman.

Authorities are looking for a dark, possibly flat black Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, with New York tags, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 70 before exiting and traveling south from the Edson exit in Sherman County following the shooting.

Law enforcement authorities advised the public not to approach the vehicle if you believe you have found it. Contact 911 immediately to have an Officer or Deputy investigate.

It is common for some individuals fleeing law enforcement to attempt to switch vehicles by stealing one that is unlocked with keys inside, according to the sheriff’s department. They reminded residents to lock their doors and their vehicles.