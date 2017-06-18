Suspects in Missouri abduction held in Kansas on $1M bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for kidnapping and robbery.

Just before 8p.m. Friday, the United States Marshals Service and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested John C. Czarnecki, 53, and Christopher G. Smith 47, both of Georgia, in western Kansas according to a social media report from police.

They were both charged with class A felonies of kidnapping and robbery in the first degree, and the unclassified felonies of armed criminal action, for their involvement with a kidnapping of a woman from a Wal-Mart parking lot on June 15 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

They remain jailed in Kansas with their bonds at $1,000,000, cash only.