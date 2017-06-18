Steven “Turkey” Williams, age 63, peacefully left his family & friends on Sat., June 17, 2017 at his home in Concordia, KS. He was born on June 14, 1954 in LaCrosse, KS to Denzil & Theda (Norris) Williams.

Steve graduated from Beloit High School in 1972 and attended Cloud County Community College. He married Connie File on Nov. 1, 1974 in Concordia, KS. Steve was a field appraiser for the Cloud County Appraiser’s office and owned & operated Press Express for nearly 20 years. Steve was a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation and Chairman of the Cloud County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors. He was a die-hard KU fan, but he was more avid about his kids’ and grandchildren’s sports and activities. He was always there to support their endeavors and accomplishments.

Steve is survived by his wife, Connie, Concordia; son, Josh Williams (Kylie), Grinnell; daughter, Jill Frazell (Clete), Chanute; brother, David Williams, Topeka; grandchildren, Kenlee, Koehn & Jerrik Williams, Grinnell & Gage & Wade Frazell, Chanute and many nieces, nephews & friends.

Turk was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Steve’s wished to be cremated and a Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 am, Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the First Christian Church, Concordia with Pastor Doug Dayton officiating. Friends may sign the register book on Wed., June 21, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm and the family will greet friends from 5-7 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Steven Williams Memorial Athletic Scholarship in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.