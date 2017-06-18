Royals’ win streak ends at six with loss in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings as part of a two-hitter, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 on Saturday to snap the Royals’ six-game winning streak.

Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Meyer (3-3) pitched the best game of his young career, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Rookie right-hander Jake Junis (2-1) got the first loss of his career, surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

The Royals had at least 10 hits in each of their last four games, but Meyer and relievers Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and Yusmeiro Petit combined to shut them down.

Pujols’ 602nd career homer gave him 1,865 career RBI, moving past Mel Ott into 10th place on baseball’s career list. It was Pujols’ 11th home run of the season.

ANGELIC BULLPEN

With Bedrosian back and the anticipated return of Huston Street on Tuesday, the Angels bullpen is approaching good health. A myriad of relievers have performed in their place. The Angels bullpen is fourth in the majors in wins (14), seventh in strikeouts and eighth in ERA (3.62).

“These guys have really been holding up well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm tightness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, though no starter has been named for his next turn in the rotation Tuesday. RHP Parker Bridwell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his roster spot. … Bedrosian (groin) was also activated from the DL and RHP Daniel Wright returned to Salt Lake. Bedrosian last pitched April 21. … OF Mike Trout (thumb surgery) is expected to start holding a bat next week.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas (9-3) will take the majors’ second-lowest ERA (2.10) into Sunday’s series finale against the Angels. He has held opponents to two or fewer runs in 10 of his 13 previous starts.

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez (6-4) is scheduled to make his 13th start of the season. Ramirez, a career reliever until four games into this season, threw a career-high 111 pitches in his last outing.